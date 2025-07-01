Real Madrid vs Juventus: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Clash

The Club World Cup knockout stages are well underway, with the Round of 16 games nearly complete. Real Madrid face Juventus, looking to book their place in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Head coach Xabi Alonso has plenty more faces back in contention, with Kylian Mbappe, Endrick, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao all pushing for game time after injuries. Raul Asencio is also available after serving his one-game suspension.

Here is Real Madrid's predicted lineup for the match against one of the greatest teams in history, Juventus.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus (3-5-2)

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian kept his first clean sheet under Xabi Alonso against FC Salzburg and has been incredible in all three games for Los Blancos.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German came off with a slight knock in the last game, but Alonso has said he is good to go against Juventus.

CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman has demonstrated his versatility, and with his strong performances at center-back in the last two games, Alonso will likely start him again in a back three.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Three games in as a Real Madrid player, and Huijsen is everything the club expected. Still learning, and has fitted into a back three very well.

RM: Trent Alexander-Arnold - The second new signing for the Club World Cup is also playing very well. The Englishman has created plenty of chances playing from the right, and much further up in the 3-5-2 formation.

CM: Federico Valverde - The Uruguayan has stepped up as the captain and is one of the best performers at the competition for Real Madrid.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham looks to be finding his form again, and all while playing with an injured shoulder. He has one goal and one assist in the three games.

CM: Arda Guler - After playing wide under Carlo Ancelotti, Guler looks to be seen as a central midfielder under Alonso, and could start his third consecutive game.

LM: Fran Garcia - Garcia appears to be working himself into connection as an essential squad player for Alonso with his performances in the tournament.

ST: Gonzalez Garcia - Kylian Mbappe is available again, but may start on the bench with Garcia playing very well while covering for the Frenchman.

ST: Vini Jr. - Another player who was underperforming under Ancelotti was Vinicius Jr., but he has been excellent under Alonso in the summer tournament. He scored and assisted in the game against FC Salzburg.

