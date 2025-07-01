Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Juventus in Club World Cup

Real Madrid aim to secure their place in the quarter-final stage, but first they must overcome Juventus. It will be a tough encounter for Xabi Alonso's side, as they face a famous European club.

Alonso will have Kylian Mbappe, Endrick, and Raul Asencio back in his thoughts after returning from injuries and suspensions. Juventus finished second in their group, behind Manchester City, but remain a very dangerous team.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the Round of 16 game. Read on to know what he said (viaReal Madrid).

Q: Is this the first test?

Alonso: No. It's a very important match; this is a different competition, and we know how decisive it is. It's not the first important test; it's just a very important match.

Q: How is Mbappé?

Alonso: He's fine. We're talking day by day, and he's feeling much better. Tomorrow (today) we'll talk again to make the final decision. There's a good chance he'll be able to play.

Q: On Rodrygo:

Alonso: After the match, I try to reach out to everyone I meet along the way. He had a few minutes that were important for him, and he's going to be important. In these tournaments, sometimes the starters can be just as important as the starters. They can have a decisive impact, so every player has to be ready for whatever comes their way. Everyone is in a good frame of mind. Rodrygo is training well, and I see him in good spirits. Then it's my decision who plays.

Q: Updates in the squad:

Alonso: Both Carvajal and Militão are in the squad tomorrow after long recoveries. It's going to be a plus for them, but also for the team to feel close to them. Both those playing and those around them play a very important role. When they're on the bench experiencing the game and supporting each other, that connection is created, and it's important. Their competitive level will still require more minutes, but when they get back into shape, they'll be very important next season.

Q: Tactical Priorities

Alonso: One of the first things I said was the distance we have to maintain between us. The closer we can play, with and without the ball, it will give us a little more control to facilitate the pressing. It has to be linked. Attitude is essential, but so is organization. When the two come together, that's when a team defends best.

Q: Facing Ramos in the quarterfinals

Alonso: First, we have to win tomorrow, and hopefully I can give you a more in-depth answer. We had many matches together and a great friendship. I'm glad he's still performing at his age and that he has that vitality and desire to keep playing. I hope we can meet in the quarterfinals.

Q: The competition

Alonso: So far, it's presented many challenges. We knew we'd be ready, but it's such an intense competition with such tight deadlines that it's hard to get going and lay the groundwork. We spend a lot of time together, and that allows us to strengthen relationships, which are so important. We want to perform tomorrow.

Q: Playing at midday:

Alonso: We'll try to arrive better hydrated. We had only been playing against Al Hilal for a few days and the adaptation wasn't the best. After almost two weeks, the adaptation is better. We're monitoring our hydration levels, because they're crucial. We're not used to playing at 3:00 in the afternoon in the heat and humidity. If it's cloudy, we'll appreciate it, and if not, we'll play with whatever we have.

Q: How have your first few weeks been?

Alonso: It's the third week since we started, and I'm happy and eager. In many ways, it reminds me of the training camps I had as a player, because many people at the club haven't changed, but now in a different role. The role of having to organize, make decisions, and prepare things. But there are many things that don't change. It's managing players and people and establishing these relationships and bonds of trust that then allow you to build for the future. Spending a lot of time together is allowing us to accelerate that. You have breakfast, lunch, and dinner with them. When it's over, we'll take some time, like in any relationship, and we'll see each other when we get back. Building things is best when done without forcing them. I feel comfortable.

Q: On Juventus:

Alonso: They're a very intense team. With clear ideas, great collective and individual quality. They have top-level players. We're sure we'll face a great opponent and a tough team. Our benchmarks aren't those of the last game against City, they're different. We'll be ready for that.

Q: On Fede Valverde:

Alonso: I can see him in many places, like Steven Gerrard in his day. Because of our disposition and the balance we need, starting a little more from that second height, he can deliver. He has that ability to accelerate and cross lines very easily. Right now, we're using him well there, but knowing his qualities. His greatest quality isn't receiving with his back to goal and turning, but rather seeing the game head-on. He's scored two goals, he has that ability to accelerate and get close to the box.

Q: On Trent

Alonso: He can play in different systems and positions. In the game against Pachuca, when he played practically the entire match with 10 men, the context was different. I read the data, I analyze it, but I also put a lot of context into it. He's just starting out. Despite being a top player in the world, change takes time. He's adapting well, and we're happy with him.

Q: The Mbappé-Vini Jr. duo:

Alonso: Our idea is to exploit the game and the collective idea. We all function as a team, with all eleven players committed in all phases and in what we want to do, both with and without the ball. Individual quality will then benefit. That's where the attackers have to create that difference. They're the unbalanced players who have to do something different in the final third. It's hard for me to teach Mbappé how to dribble, but we can emphasize how to get there.

Q: Mbappé's Leadership

Alonso: He's a leader by his impact and influence. We all need to be committed to the collective idea. We all need to enjoy what we're doing, whether we have the ball or not. Those on the pitch have to do so. Kylian , Huijsen , Tchouameni , Ceballos ... The demands are the same for all players.

