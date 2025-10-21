Real Madrid vs Juventus: Predicted Lineup for the Champions League Clash

It's been a long wait for Real Madrid's next Champions League game, but they are back at the Bernabeu to face Juventus. The Matchday 3 game pits two unbeaten teams against one another, with the Italian side drawing two and Los Blancos winning both.

Head coach Xabi Alonso continues to be challenged when picking his starting defenders. Dani Carvajal is injured, but is also suspended for the game. The right-back serves his final match after his red card against Marseille.

Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen look set to miss the game. David Alaba went off at half-time against Getafe with a problem, and it is unclear if he will be ready for the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ferland Mendy have been doing some light training but may not be risked with the El Clasico this weekend.

Fede Valverde will captain the side if he starts, but will that be at right-back again or in midfield? If Alaba is out, it's likely the former, as Raul Asencio would need to start at the center-back position.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus (4-3-3)

IMAGO / Le Pictorium

GK: Thibault Courtois - Alonso does not look like a coach who rotates his goalkeepers, with Courtois likely starting again between the posts.

RB: Fede Valverde - Valverde looks likely to start his third consecutive game at right-back, with suspensions and injuries, which are a problem in defense. He will captain the side again with Carvajal suspended.

CB: Eder Militao - After a serious injury last season, the Brazilian looks to be back to near his best, which is a boost for Alonso, who has so many injuries at center-back.

CB: Raul Asencio - David Alaba got the nod over Asencio against Getafe, but his injury could rule him out. With limited options, Asencio could start, although Álvaro Carreras has played center-back before.

LB: Álvaro Carreras

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The French midfielder has protected the back four and got the ball to the playmakers up top. He has started every game except one this season.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham had his best game since his return from injury as he slowly returns to full fitness.

CM: Arda Guler - The young Turk came off the bench against Getafe to assist Kylian Mbappe's winning goal. Guler should start this game, but Camavinga and others are also pushing for starts.

RW: Rodrygo - Franco Mastantuono continues to impress, but could Alonso rest him before that with the El Clasico ahead? He could see it the other way, lean towards experience for that game, and start the Serie A against Juventus.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. started on the bench against Getafe, the third time this season in 10 games. He should start again at Juventus, and we could see another reaction, as we already have.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - Five goals in two Champions League games, Mbappé could be eyeing another record. Can he keep the streak going against Juventus?

