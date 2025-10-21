Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Coming off their hard-fought 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga, Real Madrid face Juventus in game three of the league phase of the Champions League.

Los Blancos sit on six points, winning their opening two games against Marseille and FC Kairat. In the last match, they scored five against the Kazakhstan team, with Kylian Mbappe hitting a hat-trick. The two wins were expected, with more challenging games to come for Xabi Alonso's team. A win against the Serie A giants would put them in a great position, with Liverpool and Manchester City to come.

Juventus are also unbeaten in the competition, but sit on just two points from their opening two games. They have faced two tough teams in Borussia Dortmund at home and Villarreal on the road. The game against the former was unbelievable, scoring two goals in added time to rescue a point in a crazy 4-4 draw.

The roles were reversed against Villarreal as a 90th-minute strike denied them a great three points on the road. After this game, they have a much easier schedule, so if they can get something, they will be in a good position to at least qualify for the playoff rounds.

The Italians have not won in their last six games in all competitions, drawing five. That streak was broken with a 2-0 loss to Como this past weekend.

The two teams last met recently in this past summer's Club World Cup tournament. Los B;ancos won 1-0 in the Round of 16 game thanks to a Gonzalo Garcia strike. Over the years, in the Champions League, it's been a very competitive match-up.

Date Result July 1, 2025 Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus (CWC R16) April 11, 2018 Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus (UCL QF 2nd leg) April 3, 2018 Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid (UCL QF 1st leg) June 3, 2017 Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid (UCL Final) May 13, 2015 Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (UCL SF 2nd leg)

Real Madrid Team News vs Juventus

Xabi Alonso has a few injury concerns ahead of the Juventus game. Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Dani Ceballos, and Dani Carvajal continue to recover from their injury issues. They likely will not be back in time for this game, with the latter suspended anyway, so they will look to be fit for the El Clasico this weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold took part in some training, but the game will likely come too soon for him. Ferland Mendy is also still unavailable as he is on the long-term injury list.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid vs Juventus Odds

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -220

Draw: +380

Juventus: +550

Both teams to score:

Yes: -135

No: +105

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -225; Under: +150)

Juventus: 1.5 (Over: +250; Under: -425)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -900

Juventus or Real Madrid: -550

Juventus or tie: +180

Real Madrid vs Juventus Date

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

FC Kairat vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Juventus

United States: Paramount+ +, DAZN (US).

Canada: DAZN Canada.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1 (also via Discovery +).

