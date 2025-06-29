Ashlyn Castro Posts Heartfelt Birthday Message to Boyfriend Jude Bellingham

Two days until Real Madrid face Juventus in the Club World Cup Round of 16, Jude Bellingham celebrated his 22nd birthday on June 29. Plenty of friends, teammates, and others took to social media to send their regards to the Englishman.

Bellingham's girlfriend, Asylyn Castro, also posted several posts to her Instagram story. She posted a video of them both singing the song 'Snooze' by artist SZA on the karaoke with the message 'the best karaoke partner.' Castro also posted a video of them dancing, saying, 'Can't forget best dance partner.'

Castro, a 27-year-old American model and influencer, also posted a longer message, along with a birthday message accompanied by a picture of them sitting on a hill, sharing a kiss.

Most thoughtful, kind-hearted, hard-working, incredible human I've ever met. You bring so much light into this world. Ashlyn Castro

Jude Bellingham with his girlfriend. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/aYFdOHOzDA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 29, 2025

Happy birthday! I love you so much. Ashlyn Castro

Castro and Bellingham have been dating since the early part of 2025. Rumors began when they started liking each other's Instagram posts. However, they were later pictured out in Madrid having lunch. Rumors seemed to be confirmed when Castro was pictured alongside Belloingham's mother, Denise, during a Real Madrid game.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The English international will be wishing for a late birthday present on July 1, when Real Madrid face Juventus in the Club World Cup. A win would see them advance to the quarter-finals and take another step closer to the final.

