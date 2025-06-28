Real Madrid Star Out of FIFA Club World Cup with Injury

Real Madrid head into the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup, as they are set to face Juventus in the Round of 16 on July 1. Head coach Xabi Alonso will be without one of his experienced defenders for the game and the rest of the tournament.

According to Arancha Rodríguez, Alaba will be out for a month with a muscle injury in his left leg. The club confirmed the injury but did not provide a timescale for his absence. Alonso spoke about Alaba before the game against FC Salzburg but also did not mention he would miss the tournament.

David is taking a bit longer [to recover]. After the [meniscus] operation we need to be cautious and patient, so step by step, we'll wait a bit longer. Xabi Alonso

IMAGO / HMB-Media

The team already have a few players still making their way back from injuries in the defensive positions. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are nearly back from long-term injuries but still are some way off full-match sharpness.

Luckily for the Spanish head coach, Raul Asencio will return from suspension for the Round of 16. If he continues to play three center-backs, he will have at least some cover

The Austrian's contract has just one year left, and at 33, this will likely be his last season at the club. It will be his fifth season in Madrid, and he has collected several top trophies during his time. Can he add more in the final year of his contract?

