Getafe Players Do Not Hold Back Over Referee Perfromance in Loss to Real Madrid

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory over Getafe on October 19, courtesy of a late strike by Kylian Mbappe. However, the game was filled with plenty of controversy.

Before the Frenchman's 80th-minute strike, Getafe saw one of their players sent off, just a minute after being brought on as a substitute. Allan Nyom received a controversial red card for a foul on Vinicius Jr. The right-back stuck his leg and arm out to trip the Brazilian to the floor, stopping him from getting behind him.

It seemed more like a yellow card challenge, but referee Jose Munuera brandished a red. It has been met with plenty of words from the Getafe players, with many not holding back on the referee, VAR, and Vinicius Jr.

Getafe Players Let Fly on Vinicius Jr. and Referee

Getafe players spoke after the game to 'El Chiringuito', and many did not mince their words when talking about the decision to send Nyom off. Striker Adrian Liso spoke about the referee not wanting to talk about his actions, and asked the question about VAR not intervening to spot an obvious mistake.

"He doesn't even want to talk to us. Not even the VAR saw it. He didn't want to." Adrián Liso

Kiko Femenía, who was taken out of the game due to a yellow card he believes was not deserved. His replacement was Nyom, and he was not happy with either decision.

"None of them are red cards, none. If they give me a yellow card, it already ruins the game for me; they have to substitute me. Then Nyom gives him a tackle that could have easily been a yellow card. Everything was going very badly for them, very badly." Kiko Femenía

The right-back also had some words about Vinicius Jr., the player fouled by Nyom. Femenia did not hold back, suggesting that he makes the most of tackles, which is what happened in the game against Getafe.

"He plays his game, it comes out well for him. The referees catch his mistakes, and then he'll continue doing it. If the referees catch them, it will continue the same." Kiko Femenía

The result cannot be changed, and Real Madrid stays at the top of the standings ahead of the El Clasico next weekend before they face Juventus in the Champions League on October 22.

