Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup
Real Madrid gets its La Liga campaign back underway after four cup games in 13 days. They welcome Las Palmas to the Santiago Bernabeu, a team that recently beat Barcelona and a dangerous team on their day.
Carlo Ancelotti travels without midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who injured his hamstring in the Copa del Rey win over Celta Vigo and is reportedly set to miss the next three weeks.
Vinicius Jr and Luka Modric are also not on the matchday squad as they serve suspensions. Modric is just for one game, while Vinicius has a two-game league ban for his red card against Valencia.
The big question for Ancelotti is whether center-back David Alaba is ready to start. The Austrian has been sidelined for over 12 months but has been back in training for the last month. He could see minutes in the game, but will it be from the beginning?
Real Madrid Squad vs Las Palmas
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran González.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Asencio and Lorenzo.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards: Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Las Palmas
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Las Palmas: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Diaz
