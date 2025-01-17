Real Madrid CF ON SI

Injury Setback For Carlo Ancelotti As Real Madrid Midfielder Is Set To Miss Three Weeks

The midfielder could return for the critical La Liga match against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid needed extra time to beat Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey yesterday, but they eventually won in style.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti received some bad news about midfielder Eduardo Camavinga the morning after the game, however.

The Frenchman was assessed at the training ground, and the medical staff diagnosed him with a muscle injury to his left hamstring. He could now miss around three weeks of action, a stretch that involves key games for Real Madrid.

Games Eduardo Camavinga could miss:

Las almas

RB Salzburg (CL)

Real Valladolid

Brest (CL)

Espanyol

CDR quarterfinals

Atletico Madrid

Camavinga, who started on the bench for Los Blancos last night, came on in the 70th minute, replacing Dani Ceballos with Madrid 2-0 up. The home side would win 5-2 after extra time.

