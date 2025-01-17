Las Palmas Boss Issues Knockout Warning To Real Madrid Ahead Of La Liga Showdown
Real Madrid are set to take on UD Las Palmas in a La Liga game on Sunday, January 19 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Celta Vigo 5-2 in their previous game in the Copa del Rey.
While Los Blancos enter the next contest on the back of an impressive win, Las Palmas boss Diego Martinez is confident is in his team. Speaking ahead of the game at the Bernabeu, he claimed that Las Palmas won't leave an inch of easy space for Los Merengues.
He told the media:
We have very clear ideas about the challenge and what we are. We have the illusion and conviction of being a competitive team. We’re going to try to knock out Mike Tyson.- Diego Martinez
Real Madrid are the reigning Spanish and European champions and have never lost a single game against Las Palmas in La Liga history. Hence, Martinez's side are aiming for a historic result as they look to stun the Madrid giants.
Los Blancos, though, had to play 30 extra minutes against Celta Vigo ahead of the showdown against Las Palmas. Lucas Vazquez once again expressed his displeasure at the schedules as he told the media following the Celta game:
We have talked about it several times, the schedules are being a little difficult. We have played 90% or 80% of the games at 9:00 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., extra time, which is what it is. And we play on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. I think we have very little time to recover. It’s what it touches, but I think we should take care of the rest, which is very important.- Lucas Vazquez
