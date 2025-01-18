Real Madrid vs Las Palmas Preview: Kick-Off Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid resumes their La Liga title pursuit as they face Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu, with rivals Atletico Madrid one point ahead.
It's been over two weeks since Los Blancos last played a league game, back on January 3 against Valencia. Two late goals gave them all three points in a crucial 2-1 win, but they have had a mixed bag of results in the domestic cup competitions since then.
In the latest game, the round-of-16 Copa del Rey tie against Celta Vigo, Real Madrid looked comfortable, leading 2-0 with 10 minutes to go. However, they self-imploded, gifting two goals to the away team, resulting in extra time. They did eventually win 5-2, but defensive frailties continued to cost the team.
Las Palmas has played just two games in January compared to Real Madrid's five. They have lost both, being knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Segunda division side Elche and losing to Getafe at home 2-1 in the league.
Los Amarillo hasn't beaten Los Blancos in their last 10 league meetings, but they did draw 1-1 the last time they met this season at the Estadio de Gran Canaria.
Here's a look at the last five La Liga games between the two.
Date
Result
August 29, 2024
Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid
January 27, 2024
Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid
September 27, 2023
Real Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas
March 31, 2018
Las Palmas 0-3 Real Madrid
November 5, 2017
Real Madrid 3-0 Las Palmas
Real Madrid Team News vs. Las Palmas
The day after the Copa del Rey win over Celta Vigo, it was confirmed that midfielder Eduardo Camavinga had a hamstring injury and could be out for three weeks. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are still long-term absentees for Carlo Ancelotti.
Vinicius Jr. and Luka Modric are also out of the squad, serving suspensions. Vinicius has a two-game league suspension due to his red card, and Modric has just one game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas Date
Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas Kick-Off Time
Time: 10:15 a.m. EST (7:15 a.m. PST, 4:15 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
