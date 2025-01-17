Real Madrid CF ON SI

Miami Dolphins To Play First-Ever NFL Game In Spain At The Iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Miami Dolphins announced they would be the home team to play the first NFL game on Spanish soil.

Real Madrid is set to make more history, as the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will host the first-ever NFL game on Spanish soil.

The Miami Dolphins were announced earlier today as the game's designated "home" team. Their opponents will be announced later.

The newly renovated Bernabeu Stadium has a retractable field for American football, similar to that of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.

"We are thrilled to play the NFL’s inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition, and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase."

Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Miami Dolphins
presentation to announce Miami as the first NFL team to play in Spain at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
Expect To See Real Madrid Forward Vincius Jr. In Attendance

Brazilian forward Vinicius will be the first Real Madrid player in line for tickets as he's struck up a relationship with current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Vini Jr. has visited Miami several times, most recently during the December winter holiday granted to the Real Madrid team. He watched the Dolphins beat the San Francisco 49ers 29-17 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The game does not have a date set, with the 2025 season starting at the beginning of September. As we have seen in England, Germany, and Mexico, Spain will continue to have international games in the future.

