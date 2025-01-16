Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo: Sensational Endrick Brace Secures Extra Time Win In Copa Del Rey Round Of 16
Real Madrid advanced into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by beating Celta Vigo 5-2 in extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu.
A brilliant individual goal from Kylian Mbappe started the scoring, with Vinicius Jr. adding another. Los Blancos had a late scare, with Celta scoring two late goals in 90 minutes. However, two goals from Endrick and a wonder strike from Federico Valverde helped seal passage to the next round.
Real Madrid Throw Two Goal Lead Away In Regular Time
Celta Vigo started the game brightly and came close to scoring. Carl Starfelt rattling the woodwork with Andriy Lunin well beaten.
Aurelien Tchouameni stung the goalkeeper's gloves with a long-range effort on 15 minutes. The Frenchman's effort was cheered by the Real Madrid fans after they had been jeered when his name was announced over the tannoy system before the game.
Los Blancos gained control of the game after 20 minutes, stringing together some lovely passages of possession without threatening the goal.
Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, a fabulous finish from a tight angle. However, Los Blancos had a nervous wait to see if the goal would stand after Celta Vigo wanted VAR to intervene for a potential penalty before the goal. Celta was left frustrated, as the goal would stand.
Despite not creating many chances, Carlo Ancelotti's side deserved the lead at the half, controlling the game except for the opening 10 minutes.
After waiting 37 minutes for the first goal, Real Madrid needed just three minutes in the second half. Vinicius Jr. slotted it past the keeper after great work from Brahim Diaz and Mbappe.
Mbappe should have had his second goal when he headed over from close range soon after the second goal. Brahim Diaz and Vinicius also went close as Madrid looked to grab a third goal to seal the win.
It was Celta who scored the third goal thanks to Jonathan Bamba (83), after a bad mistake from Eduardo Camavinga, giving the ball away inside his penalty box.
Los Blancos had to deal with the first wave of pressure since the first 10 minutes, with the goal revitalizing the away team. Madrid failed to hold on to the lead, gifting Celta a soft penalty, which Marco Alonso cooly converted.
In extra time, Real Madrid pressed hard to avoid penalties. The first 15 minutes flew by without much goalmouth action, but Endrick (108) lit up the Bernabeu with a superb strike from the edge of the area in the second period of extra time.
The home team sealed the win minutes later when Federico Valverde (112) made it four with another spectacular strike from outside the area, with Endrick (119) scoring his second. They made it hard, but Real Madrid made it into the draw for the quarter-final.
