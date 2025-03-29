Real Madrid vs Leganes: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For La Liga Matchup
Los Blancos welcome city rivals Leganes to the Santiago Bernabeu for a crucial La Liga game. Real Madrid are three points behind Barcelona in the standings, with the Catalan side playing tomorrow.
Carlo Ancelotti knows his team have a crucial Copa del Rey second leg in three days. However, he can not change the team too much, and a win is essential to keep the pressure on Barca in the title race.
Thibaut Courtois did not make the squad after he picked up an injury on international duty. Andriy Lunin will deputize in goal for Los Blancos. Fran Garcia starts at left-back despite not being fully fit.
Fede Valverde is rested after his return from South America with Uruguay, as are Brazilian pair Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, and Luka Modric start.
Real Madrid Starting Eleven vs Leganes:
13. Lunin
17. Lucas V.
35. Asencio
22. Rüdiger
20. Fran García
15. Arda Güler
10. Modrić
6. Camavinga
5. Bellingham
21. Brahim
9. Mbappé.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid vs Leganes: Odds And Prediction For La Liga Match