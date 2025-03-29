Real Madrid vs Leganes: Odds And Prediction For La Liga Match
Real Madrid will face Leganes at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 29 of La Liga on March 29.
Los Blancos will play to draw level on points with Barcelona at the top of the league against a relegation-threatened side, whom they remain undefeated against. However, Carlo Ancelotti will have to do without several of his starters, with Mendy injured and Courtois is doubtful for the game.
It is an important game for both sides as Leganes will fight to stay in La Liga while Los Blancos will play to join Barcelona at the top of the league. Here we take a look at the odds for the La Liga game, courtesy of Draftkings.
Real Madrid vs Leganés Odds
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -700
Leganés: +1300
Draw: +650
Total goals:
Over 2.5: -260
Under 2.5: +200
Both teams to score:
Yes: +110
No: -135
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -10000
Leganés or tie: +450
Real Madrid or Leganés: -1600
Real Madrid vs Leganés Prediction
Carlo Ancelotti and his side will face Madrid-based Leganés on Matchday 29 of La Liga. Los Blancos are undefeated against their neighbours and this record should remain intact after the game given the gulf of quality between these two sides.
That said, the Italian coach will certainly be tempted to rest some of his starters after the international break, with many of his South American players coming back to training late. If he does, that could work in Leganes' favor. However, it likely won't be enough as the Real Madrid side are simply too strong.
Winner: Real Madrid
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
