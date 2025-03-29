Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid resume their La Liga title hunt following the international break with a Madrid derby of sorts when they host Leganes at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.
Los Blancos currently sit second in the La Liga table, three points behind Barcelona, who won 3-0 against Osasuna on Thursday evening.
Madrid have won both of their league games, against Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal, since losing 2-1 to Real Betis at the start of the month. During March, they also progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Atletico Madrid over two legs.
Meanwhile, Leganes are struggling at the bottom end of the table and sit currently in 18th place, just inside the relegation zone. But they are level on points with 17th-place Alaves, so they will be hungry for any opportunity to pick up a point or three. Coincidentally, they also lost their last La Liga fixture 3-2 to Real Betis.
Real have won three of the last five fixtures contested between the two sides, with the remaining two both ending as draws.
Date (Competition)
Result
February 5, 2025 (Copa del Rey)
Leganes 2-3 Real Madrid
November 24, 2024 (La Liga)
Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid
July 19, 2020 (La Liga)
Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid
October 30, 2019 (La Liga)
Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes
April 15, 2019 (La Liga)
Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid
Although there have been no games for two weeks, it has still proven to be a busy period for Madrid. As well as having several players in international action over the break, they moved closer to signing another, with full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly set to join from Liverpool.
Real Madrid Team News vs Leganes
The main news is that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is unavailable for this weekend’s game.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference: “Courtois has a small niggle, he can recover in a few days." Alas, he is rested for this game, perhaps with a Champions League double-header against Arsenal on the horizon.
Other than that, Madrid have a full-strength squad to pick from, bar, of course, the longer-term absentees - Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, and Eder Militao.
Real Madrid vs Leganes Date
Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
Real Madrid vs Leganes Kick-Off Time
Time: 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 p.m. GMT)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Leganes
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
