Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Dylan Chavasse

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Real Madrid resume their La Liga title hunt following the international break with a Madrid derby of sorts when they host Leganes at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Blancos currently sit second in the La Liga table, three points behind Barcelona, who won 3-0 against Osasuna on Thursday evening.

Madrid have won both of their league games, against Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal, since losing 2-1 to Real Betis at the start of the month. During March, they also progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Atletico Madrid over two legs.

Real Madrid team celebrating.
It’s been a good month for Real after a rocky start. / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Meanwhile, Leganes are struggling at the bottom end of the table and sit currently in 18th place, just inside the relegation zone. But they are level on points with 17th-place Alaves, so they will be hungry for any opportunity to pick up a point or three. Coincidentally, they also lost their last La Liga fixture 3-2 to Real Betis.

Real have won three of the last five fixtures contested between the two sides, with the remaining two both ending as draws.

Date (Competition)

Result

February 5, 2025 (Copa del Rey)

Leganes 2-3 Real Madrid

November 24, 2024 (La Liga)

Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid

July 19, 2020 (La Liga)

Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid

October 30, 2019 (La Liga)

Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes

April 15, 2019 (La Liga)

Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid

Although there have been no games for two weeks, it has still proven to be a busy period for Madrid. As well as having several players in international action over the break, they moved closer to signing another, with full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly set to join from Liverpool.

MORE: Real Madrid Closes In On Alexander-Arnold Deal With Defender Poised To Leave Liverpool

Real Madrid Team News vs Leganes

The main news is that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is unavailable for this weekend’s game.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference: “Courtois has a small niggle, he can recover in a few days." Alas, he is rested for this game, perhaps with a Champions League double-header against Arsenal on the horizon.

Other than that, Madrid have a full-strength squad to pick from, bar, of course, the longer-term absentees - Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, and Eder Militao.

Real Madrid vs Leganes Date

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Real Madrid vs Leganes Kick-Off Time

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 p.m. GMT)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Leganes

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player

Canada: TSN TV and TSN+

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Madame Tussauds Unveils Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe's Wax Statue

Jamie Carragher Reveals One Reason Liverpool Fans Are Not Angry with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Endrick's Future at Real Madrid to Be Determined in Upcoming Meeting

Carlo Ancelotti Not Brazil's Top Head Coach Choice as New Favorite Emerges

Published
Dylan Chavasse
DYLAN CHAVASSE

Dylan has been a sports journalist for over four years, working in both print and digital. He also works as a stadium announcer for Crawley Town FC in the United Kingdom. He covers Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI.

Home/Matchday