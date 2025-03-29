Real Madrid vs Leganés: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash
Real Madrid will host Madrid-based Leganés at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga following the two-week international break.
Ahead of the international window, Los Blancos managed a 2-1 victory against Villarreal to go level on points with Barcelona. The Catalan side have since won their game in hand to go three points ahead at the top.
Though Los Blancos remain unbeaten against their neighbors, Carlo Ancelotti's side will have to deal with a few injury setbacks for this game.
Here is how Real Madrid could line up on Saturday against Leganés:
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Leganés (4-3-3)
GK: Andriy Lunin - Thibault Courtois will miss this game after sustaining a slight muscle strain on international duty. Carlo Ancelotti will likely not take any risks with his players' fitness as Madrid has a crucial Champions League clash against Arsenal on the horizon.
RB: Lucas Vasquez - The Spanish player will start against Leganés. He was able to rest throughout the international window and should be in optimal form to face the relegation-threatened side.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The number one option at his position, the German international is Ancelotti's most reliable player this season.
CB: Raul Asencio - The young centre back should partner with Rudiger at the position. David Alaba could also be an option in this position.
LB: Eduardo Camavinga - With Ferland Mendy injured and Fran Garcia certainly not back at full fitness following his injury sustained against Villarreal, Eduardo Camavinga should start unless Ancelotti takes a risk with Garcia.
CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The French midfielder is one of the most important players on this Real Madrid team; therefore, he will start this game.
CM: Jude Bellingham - The English star is a key player for Real Madrid this season. Furthermore, he is in excellent form and should start their next game against Leganés.
CM: Luka Modric - The Croatian should start this game, though Valverde is the best option. Carlo Ancelotti will not take any risks with his South American players for this game, as he is returning late this week.
RW: Rodrygo - Though Ancelotti might give some rest to his South American players following the international break, the Brazilian should start this game against Leganés. Arda Güler or Brahim Diaz are solid options for the Italian if he decides to rest his player.
LW: Vini Jr. - Though he could be rested by his coach, Vini Jr. should lead Los Blancos' frontline alongside Mbappé and Rodrygo.
ST: Kylian Mbappé - The French star was in great form with Los Blancos ahead of the international break. He is undoubtedly the most in-form offensive player for Real Madrid and should start against Leganés.
