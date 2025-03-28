Footage Emerges Of X-Rated Gesture That Could Get Kylian Mbappe Banned For Next UCL Match
Yesterday, we learned UEFA will investigate four Real Madrid players for their celebrations after the Champions League Round of 16 win over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium.
Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius Jr, and Dani Ceballos are all under investigation for their behavior when celebrating the win. New video footage of Mbappe and his gesture towards the Atletico fans has emerged.
In the video, the French forward is seen grabbing his crotch and shaking his genitals at the Los Colchoneros fans. They were in the seating below where the Real fans were situated.
It is a similar gesture that got Diego Simeone and Cristiano Ronaldo separate $22,000 fines during Juventus and Atletico Madrid's UCL knockout games in 2019. Mbappe could face a similar sanction unless UEFA finds it worse behavior, which could result in a suspension.
Center-back Antonio Rudiger is also being investigated for a gesture towards the Atletico fans. The German appeared to use a throat-cutting motion with his hands. Vinicius Jr. is accused of having several clashes with rival fans.
Atletico have sent four clear videos of the offenses to UEFA to help in their investigation. Real Madrid have also sent evidence pointing toward Atletico fans' bad behavior toward their players.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti did not seem worried in his press conference ahead of the Leganes game. He suggested he was confident in the UEFA investigation, which will prove his players did nothing wrong.
Real Madrid play their next Champions League game on April 8 at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal. The question is whether all four players will be available for the game.
