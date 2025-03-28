Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Leganes in La Liga
Real Madrid are set to play Leganes in a La Liga home clash on March 29. Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, three points behind league leaders Barcelona.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have 60 points from 28 matches. They have won three of their last five league games, losing one, and drawing the other.
Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of the Leganes game. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).
Q: On his team
Ancelotti: The team is in pretty good shape. The players who have come back have had time to recovery. The closing stretch of the season starts tomorrow, we have a lot of games and we have to get it right. We're in every competition and that increases the responsibility placed on us. Every game could be decisive as we try and get our hands on the trophies we want to win.
Q: On the stretch of home games
Ancelotti: LaLiga is not over. Barcelona hold the advantage but we have to play the Clásico and there are lots of games still to come. We have to do all we can, starting tomorrow. There are 13 games left, which could increase to 17. I hope that's the case because it would mean we're fighting in every competition right until the end.
Q: On resting Vinicius Jr
Ancelotti: We'll see. He's back and he trained well, he's in pretty good condition. We have lots of games and I have the option to rotate, although most players are feeling pretty good. You'll see the lineup tomorrow.
Q: On 72 hour rest
Ancelotti: I should add something: we won't play when it happens without a good reason. Sometimes, you may be in situations where you can't change kick-off times for a number of reasons. The Villarreal could have been altered because the other team agreed, as did the TV stations. The only party not in agreement was LaLiga. There was no good reason. If a game can be changed and they won't change it, we won't play.
Q: On Media treatment
Ancelotti: I'm fairly used to this world by now. I have lots to think about and I'm heavily focused on this stretch of the season. It's crucial for us because we're so close. My job is to try and focus the players as much as possible in order to get the best possible performance from them. We have something great in front of us and we don't want to miss out on that.
Q: On Hansi Flick's comment
Ancelotti: I understand the complaint, it's odd to have to play a match when you don't have all your players available. I also share his sentiment, Real Madrid is not Barcelona.
Q: On Aurelien Tchouameni
Ancelotti: The same speech I made for the rest of the team goes for him as well. The squad is fairly complete. I hope we can get Ceballos and Mendy back soon so they can be part of the rotations I'd like to make.
Q: Injury news
Ancelotti: Courtois has a slight issue, we'll have him back in a few days. We're trying to get Ceballos and Mendy back in time for the first leg against Arsenal.
Q: On Brazil rumors
Ancelotti: I don't remember speaking to Ronaldo about this. My contract is clear, I have nothing more to add. I have great affection for the Brazil National Team, their players and their fans, but I have a contract with Real Madrid.
Q: Whether Brazil FA have been in touch
Ancelotti: No. They simply have not.
Q: On Investigations about the Wanda Metropolitano celebrations
Ancelotti: We trust UEFA, let them investigate it. We believe everything was in order, the players celebrated. We'll wait to see what they have to say, we trust everything will work out fine.
Q: On Javier Tebas' comments
Ancelotti: I was aware of his obsession with Real Madrid, but I wasn't aware he wanted to be a coach. As I've said in the past, he should focus on his own things. He's lacking a bit of respect for Real Madrid and for the coaches.
Q: On the trial
Ancelotti: There are lots of issues up for debate today. I have to go and testify next week, but this is not the place to discuss that. It's an appeal by the public prosecutor following an initial trial that I won. I have absolute faith in the law and the legal system. I'm not concerned. If they say I've committed fraud I'll be disappointed but I have faith and I will go and testify with my beliefs intact.
