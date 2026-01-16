Real Madrid vs Levante Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid face second-from-bottom Levante at the Bernabeu on January 17 with an early kick-off. With Barcelona playing the next day, it's a chance to put some pressure on their league rivals.

It's been a tough week for Los Blancos, losing the Spanish Cup Final and being knocked out of the Copa del Rey by second-tier Albacete. In between those games, Xabi Alonso lost his job, with Alvaro Arbeloa now in charge. For how long is anybody's guess, but he will be on the sideline for this game.

The year started well with a 5-1 win over Real Betis in La Liga. Despite the past week, they are still well placed to win the league, sitting four points behind Barcelona with one El Clasico still to play.

Los Azulgranas are unbeaten in their last three games since being knocked out of the Copa del Rey. Home draws against Real Sociedad and Espanyol, with a 3-0 away win over Sevilla wedged inbetween. It's lifted them off the bottom, and they are just four points from escaping the relegation zone.

The two met on September 23, where Real Madrid won 4-1 with a rotated squad. They are heavy favourites again, but could the game have come at a great time for Levante to cause a shock?

Levante had a recent win at the Bernabeu back in 2021. A late goal from Roger Martí got the win, with Thibaut Courtois also saving a penalty.

Real Madrid vs Levante head-to-head

Date Result September 23, 2025 Levante 1-4 Real Madrid May 12, 2022 Real Madrid 6-0 Levante August 22, 2021 Levante 3-3 Real Madrid January 30, 2021 Real Madrid 1-2 Levante October 4, 2020 Levante 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News

There have been concerns that striker Kylian Mbappe may miss the game because he has not yet recovered from his injury. However, he was pictured in training 24 hours prior to the game, a boost for Alvaro Arbeloa. In the session, Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger were absent, so they may have been out or had late fitness tests.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy are all still missing. Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois, and Aurélien Tchouaméni should all be back in the squad after being rested in the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid vs Levante odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -650

Draw: +800

Levante: +1300

Both teams to score:

Yes: -110

No: -115

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -650; Under: +350)

Levante: 1.5 (Over +340; Under: -650)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -3500

Levante or tie: +390

Real Madrid or Levante: -1600

Real Madrid vs Levante date

Date: Saturday, January 16, 2025

Real Madrid vs Levante kick-off time

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. GMT (2:00 p.m. local time)

How to watch & live stream Real Madrid vs Levante

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: La Liga TV

