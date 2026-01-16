Real Madrid vs Levante Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds
Real Madrid face second-from-bottom Levante at the Bernabeu on January 17 with an early kick-off. With Barcelona playing the next day, it's a chance to put some pressure on their league rivals.
It's been a tough week for Los Blancos, losing the Spanish Cup Final and being knocked out of the Copa del Rey by second-tier Albacete. In between those games, Xabi Alonso lost his job, with Alvaro Arbeloa now in charge. For how long is anybody's guess, but he will be on the sideline for this game.
The year started well with a 5-1 win over Real Betis in La Liga. Despite the past week, they are still well placed to win the league, sitting four points behind Barcelona with one El Clasico still to play.
Los Azulgranas are unbeaten in their last three games since being knocked out of the Copa del Rey. Home draws against Real Sociedad and Espanyol, with a 3-0 away win over Sevilla wedged inbetween. It's lifted them off the bottom, and they are just four points from escaping the relegation zone.
The two met on September 23, where Real Madrid won 4-1 with a rotated squad. They are heavy favourites again, but could the game have come at a great time for Levante to cause a shock?
Levante had a recent win at the Bernabeu back in 2021. A late goal from Roger Martí got the win, with Thibaut Courtois also saving a penalty.
Real Madrid vs Levante head-to-head
Date
Result
September 23, 2025
Levante 1-4 Real Madrid
May 12, 2022
Real Madrid 6-0 Levante
August 22, 2021
Levante 3-3 Real Madrid
January 30, 2021
Real Madrid 1-2 Levante
October 4, 2020
Levante 0-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News
There have been concerns that striker Kylian Mbappe may miss the game because he has not yet recovered from his injury. However, he was pictured in training 24 hours prior to the game, a boost for Alvaro Arbeloa. In the session, Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger were absent, so they may have been out or had late fitness tests.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy are all still missing. Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois, and Aurélien Tchouaméni should all be back in the squad after being rested in the Copa del Rey.
Real Madrid vs Levante odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -650
Draw: +800
Levante: +1300
Both teams to score:
Yes: -110
No: -115
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -650; Under: +350)
Levante: 1.5 (Over +340; Under: -650)
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -3500
Levante or tie: +390
Real Madrid or Levante: -1600
Real Madrid vs Levante date
Date: Saturday, January 16, 2025
Real Madrid vs Levante kick-off time
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. GMT (2:00 p.m. local time)
How to watch & live stream Real Madrid vs Levante
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN+.
United Kingdom: La Liga TV
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest Real Madrid News
One Man Is Seen As The Problem At Real Madrid After Xabi Alonso Departure
Real Madrid Transfer News: Arsenal Want Arda Guler, Neves, Zubimendi & More
Real Madrid Make Loan Signing Despite Xabi Alonso's Departure
Florian Plettenberg Reveals One Man Who Reportedly Wants The Real Madrid Job
Jordan Merritt is a staff writer for Real Madrid On SI. Before joining On SI, he wrote at Fansided, covering Ole Miss football, basketball, and baseball. He has also written for YardBarker, Heavy Sports, and the official EFL site. Merritt is a big sports fan, spending most of his weekends watching Soccer, the NFL, the NBA, college football/basketball, and others. Before starting his career as a freelance writer, Merritt was an Engineer for over 10 years. He lives in West Yorkshire, England, and is keenly interested in sports trading cards.Follow jordm87