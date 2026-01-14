Real Madrid Make Loan Signing Despite Xabi Alonso's Departure

It's been an eventful few days for Real Madrid. After the 3-2 Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona, the fanbase was further shocked 24 hours later. It was announced that Xabi Alonso was stepping down from coaching responsibilities, a move that was reportedly a mutual agreement.

Álvaro Arbeloa will take charge of the Copa del Rey game on January 14 and will remain in charge until an announcement is made. However, life must go on despite all the news, and with the January transfer window still open, work continues.

Real Madrid are not set to be busy during the winter window, but it was announced they have signed a player on loan, one who will join the Castilla set-up.

Real Madrid sign teenage star on loan

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Matteo Moretto of MARCA, Real Madrid have signed 18-year-old striker Adrian Arnu from La Liga 2 side Real Valladolid. The teenager is set to join on loan and will join up with the youth set-up, with a view to a permanent deal after the current season.

Arnu was promoted to Real Valladolid's first team to start the season, but has not seen much action. However, Los Blancos see something in the striker and have given him a few months to impress on loan. If he does that, he could be signed permanently.

It's the second signing of January for the Madrid club, both of which have strengthened the Castilla side. At the start of the window, it was announced that the club had signed highly rated 17-year-old defender Guille González from Cadiz.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

Arnu will not join up with Arbeloa, who was in charge of Castilla before Alonso's departure. He was promoted to the senior team to take charge until a permanent coach is announced, and he could also be that coach if results go well. That will start in the Copa del Rey and continue in La Liga this coming weekend against Levante.

The current coach of the Castilla set-up is now Julian Lopez de Lerma. Los Blancos continue to look at young players who can develop into future stars in their youth set-ups. In the 5-1 win over Real Betis to start the season, all three goal scorers were from the academy, including the hat-trick hero Gonzalo Garcia.

Will there be any signings for the senior squad in January? That feels unlikely at this point.

