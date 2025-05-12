Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Appointed as Brazil Coach
Brazil have officially appointed Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager. The Brazilian federation announced that Real Madrid's final La Liga game against Real Sociedad will be Ancelotti's last action in charge of Los Blancos.
He will then take charge of Brazil and the official start date will be on May 26. Xabi Alonso is widely expected to take over from Ancelotti and become the new Los Blancos boss. The Spaniard has already announced his departure from Bayer Leverkusen.
CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said about Ancelotti's appointment:
Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It's a statement to the world that we are determined to regain the top spot on the podium. He is the greatest coach in history and now he is in charge of the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write glorious new chapters for Brazilian soccer.- Ednaldo Rodrigues
Real Madrid are yet to announce Ancelotti's departure. However, Fabrizio Romano reports that there'll be a special farewell in place for the most successful manager in Los Blancos' history.
He has been in charge of the club for two terms. First, he took charge between 2013 and 2015. His second term started in 2021. Ancelotti has won 15 trophies with Real Madrid, including three UEFA Champions League titles. This season, he led the team to Intercontinental Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.
However, a new era is set to start at the club from the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place in the United States.
