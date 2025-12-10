Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineup for the Champions League Clash

Real Madrid take on Manchester City at the Bernabeu on December 10, a game that feels like a must-win for Los Blancos. After a rough stretch of games, Xabi Alonso is under big pressure, and a win over a big European team would withstand some of the criticism for now.

When it comes to selecting a side for the game, it won't be easy, but it will be much easier than it will be this coming weekend against Alaves. Alonso has plenty of injury concerns, the latest being Eder Militao, who limped off against Celta Vigo.

With David Alaba still out and Dean Huijsen close but likely not ready for the game, it means once again Alonso has limited options in defense. Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger likely start at center-back, with Fede Valverde having to drop to right-back.

That means a spot in the midfield, possibly for Eduardo Camavinga. However, if Alonso wants to go more attacking, he could start both Arda Gule and Franco Mastantuono.

Here is how Xabi Alonso could line his side up against the Premier League giants.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian is going to be called on again in this game with Erlianf Haaland and Co. in attack. When it comes to these big games, Courtois thrives.

RB: Fede Valverde - Injuries to Trent and Carvajal mean Alonso has no choice but to start Valverde at right-back in such a big game.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - Rudiger started on the bench against Celta, but came on for the injured Militao and likely starts the game due to limited availability.

CB: Raul Asencio - The question for Alonso is, does he start Asencio or go with Carreras at center-back? Possibly the former, so he doesnt weaken the left-back position.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - Carreras can move into the center, but after Fran Garcia's mistake at the weekend with his sending off, Alonso may go back to the first-choice left-back Carreras.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman had his worst game of the season against Celta Vigo, like many of the players. However, he has been brilliant for most of the season.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga likely comes in with Fede Valverde dropping to right-back. He can drop deep defensively and also add something in attack depending on how the game is going.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Alonso needs to find the best version of Jude Bellingham, and is that giving him the license to move around the field, and does it work with Mbappe moving to the left so much?

RW: Franco Mastantuono - The teenager has been on the bench the last few games after his injury, but could he be unleashed and give the team a spark from the right?

LW: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian's form is very inconsistent, which is the same as the team's. When Vini Jr. is playing well, so is the team. It's not an Alonso problem, as he was off it last season.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - There are concerns that Mbappé could be injured after media reports. If he is, then could we see Endrick or Gonzalo Garcia?

