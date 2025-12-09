Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the UCL

Real Madrid take on a familiar opponent in the Champions League as they welcome Manchester City to their Bernabeu. The match-up has seen some classics over the years, including Los Blancos' 6-3 aggregate win in the playoff round last season.

After a defeat in the league at the weekend, Xabi Alonso is pleased that another game comes so quickly, so the team can react. There are reports that he could be without his star forward, Kylian Mbappe, who has picked up a slight injury.

Alonso was asked several questions about his future, support from the club, and other areas after a bad stretch of results. Can he pick a team that can help with the media pressure with a win over Manchester City?

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the clash at the Bernabeu between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

"It's a big match. It's a good opportunity for us to continue progressing with more points in the Champions League. The atmosphere at the Bernabéu will be like a Champions League night. The players already know what kind of match we're going to have and we hope to play a good game." Xabi Alonso

Q: On focus:

Alonso: “After the Celta game, we’ve already drawn our conclusions, and the only thing on our minds is City. It’s the Champions League, we’re playing at the Bernabéu , and I’m sure the atmosphere will be special and different because of the energy that’s created. That’s what’s on our minds right now.”

Q: Do you feel alone?

Alonso: “This is a team, and we're all in this together. When you're the Real Madrid coach , you have to be prepared to enjoy these situations calmly and responsibly. I'm really looking forward to everything that's coming, which starts tomorrow. The Celta deal is being finalized since yesterday, and today it's just City. In football, things can change quickly, and we're in that moment now.”

Q: The fans:

Alonso: “Their process is running parallel to ours. Looking ahead to tomorrow's game, they'll be getting excited, just like us, and we hope to play a good match and shake off this feeling we had yesterday.”

Q: Ignoring the comments:

Alonso: “My focus is on the team, on the pitch, and on the next game against City. That’s what I can control. Yes, I’m very focused on that.”

Q: Changing the culture:

Alonso: “It’s not about changing it, but about adapting it. In the end, I knew Real Madrid ’s culture very well , and that’s why it’s the biggest club in the world. You have to adapt to this culture and learn from it. Ultimately, it’s a process. You need to have that interaction with the players and understand how you want to play. Some days will go well, other days not so much. In the end, we draw conclusions from every match and take steps forward. We have to face this situation with good energy and positivity. It’s the only way to turn things around and have a better feeling.”

Q: Facing Pep Guardiola:

Alonso: “We have to face this situation, and not just me; the players and fans all over the world know it. We’ve faced City many times in recent years. We know it’s a big challenge. I see it as an opportunity right now.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Q: Regarding Salah's situation:

Alonso: "These are decisions that have been made in Liverpool. We probably missed many details of what's happening. It's absolutely not up to me to assess it."

Q: Do you feel the support of the staff?

Alonso: “Yes.”

Q: Would you consider managing an English club?

Alonso: “I’ve always had a very special connection with English clubs. Right now, this is where I want to be, and you never know what the future holds.”

Q: The opponent:

Alonso: “It’s Pep’s team, who have been at the club for eight years now, with different phases and teams. It has evolved. This year they’ve brought in new players and some important players are no longer there. We know what we’re up against and they’re going to be a tough opponent.”

Q: Support:

Alonso: “I’ve already said that communication is constant; based on trust, unity, and affection. We’re all in this together, and yes, it is constant.”

Q: Vini's substitution in the Clásico

Alonso: "I don't know why you're asking. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision. If what I see on the field is the decision I have to make, I have no doubt."

Q: Are you disappointed by the players' commitment?

Alonso: "We're all in this together, and we have to get through the good times and the not-so-good times. We have to be convinced that the next match is an opportunity. As I said, tomorrow we have a very exciting and exciting game. From now on, as we train, we have to start lighting up our eyes to play and have that energy so that the Bernabéu likes what they see and feels the emotional connection. It has to come from us. If that happens, we'll have a good chance of winning."

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Reportedly Handed Yet Another Injury Blow Ahead Of Manchester City Trip

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

How Real Madrid Could Line Up In Defence After Recent Injuries

Real Madrid Players Set To Face Each Other In International Friendly