How Real Madrid Could Line Up In Defence After Recent Injuries

During the 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday evening, Real Madrid picked up yet another injury, with Eder Militao being forced off in the first half, and the reports suggest he will be out of action until April.

He joins Dean Huijsen (though he should be available this weekend), David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal as Real Madrid defenders currently on the treatment table. Furthermore, Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia are suspended after their red cards on Sunday night.

Fortunately, the two suspended left-backs will be available against Manchester City, as the suspension is domestic. This is fortunate, because the game is going to come too soon for Eduardo Camavinga, who could be back for the weekend game against Deportivo Alaves to take their place.

How Start In Defence Against Manchester City?

So, against City, how does Xabi Alonso line up in defence? He can go with either Garcia or Carreras, but the former has not been playing well, whilst Carreras has been out of position. Playing him in his natural left-back position feels like the play here.

In central defence, it pretty much has to be Raul Asensio and Antonio Rudiger. It is clear that the former struggles badly at right-back. He's not an accomplished central defender yet, never mind playing out of position. Those two are pretty much the only central defenders available for tomorrow evening.

As for right-back, it feels the simple thing to do to put Federico Valverde there. It is a position he has played in many times in the past. He has recently said he doesn't really like playing there, but the team comes first. His midfield performances have not been up to scratch recently, so it makes even more sense than normal.

The game against Alaves this weekend will be a different prospect. In that game, Alonso will have neither Garcia nor Carreras at his disposal, but will hopefully have Camavinga back. Ideally, Huijsen will also be available too.

Ideal back four for City (R/L); Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Carreras. Ideal back four for Alaves; Valverde, Huijsen, Rudiger, Camavinga. Let's see.

Again, it does feel like the City game is less important. With games against AS Monaco and Benfica in the new year to complete the league phase, it feels like two wins in those games will be enough for a top-eight finish regardless of tomorrow's result.

Whilst losing further ground to Barcelona in the league would be very damaging. As it is, Alonso's side would be behind Villarreal if they win their game in hand. It cannot be overstated how important it is to keep pace with Barcelona.

