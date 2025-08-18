Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Odds and Prediction

Fans have not had to wait long for Real Madrid to be back in competitive action after playing in the Club World Cup this summer. On August 19, it's the La Liga game of the season for Los Blancos against Osasuna, the first step in trying to win back the league title after losing out to Barcelona in the 2024-25 season.

Head coach Xabi Alonso has looked to fix the problems that hindered the title charge last season. The significant issues looked defensively, with the Spaniard bringing in three new signings in defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Álvaro Carreras all make the team much stronger, and with the returning Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, things are looking positive.

It will be a special night for Alonso as he will stand on the Santiago Bernabeu sideline for the first time as the coach, and he will want to start with a win. They face an Osasuna side who also have a new coach in Italian Alessio Lisci. Despite the new arrival, the squad looks very similar to the one that finished eighth last season.

The home team has a fantastic record against the visitors, winning 62 of the 95 matches and drawing 20. The last time Los Rojillos won at the Bernabeu was in 2004, winning 3-0. Since then, they have not lost 19 of the home games against Osasuna.

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -450

Draw: +500

Osasuna: +950

Both teams to score:

Yes: +115

No: -145

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -350; Under: +220)

Osasuna 1.5 (Over: +425; Under: -1000 )

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -3000

Real Madrid or Osasuna: -1000

Osasuna or tie: +330

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction

On paper, this looks straightforward, with Real Madrid having won the last two home games 4-0 and being unbeaten in the previous 23. However, when it comes to La Liga, Los Blancos know that if they are not on it, teams are strong enough to take points away from them. Just ask Atletico Madrid, who lost their opening game 2-1 to Espanyol.

The bonus for Xabi Alonso is that this game is at home, creating a tough atmosphere for the visitors. The team has had a Club World Cup campaign to integrate the new head coach's tactics into competitive games. There is still much to learn, but several players already look to have taken a big step under the Spaniard after a disappointing 2024-25 season.

Vinicius Jr. still does not look to be playing at his usual high standard, but could the opponents be the game that gets him back firing? The Brazilian has a fantastic record against Osasuna, scoring eight goals in 12 games against week one's opponents. Kylian Mbappe looks to be still firing, scoring two goals in the previous pre-season match.

Osasuna are a good team, and have caused problems for Real Madrid in the past. However, Alonso's team looks to have too much firepower for the away team and should record another comfortable victory in front of the home fans.

Prediction: Real Madrid

