Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Osasuna in La Liga

Real Madrid will face Osasuna on August 19, the final La Liga game in round 1 of the 2025-26 season. Xabi Alonso will get his debut season underway at the Santiago Bernabeu, and will be greeted with a great atmosphere.

Alonso has plenty of decisions to make regarding the starting lineup. There are four new signings, and two senior players returning from long injury layoffs who are pushing to start the game.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of his first La Liga game in charge of Los Blancos. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

We're all approaching it with excitement, enthusiasm, and eager to start the season after the break. It's been a short but intense two weeks. We want to step foot in the Bernabéu; for some it will be for the first time, and the team and fans' desire will come together. We want to get started now and connect with the fans. The first game, against Osasuna in this case, is always important for many reasons. Tomorrow is the day. Xabi Alonso

Q: On Franco Mastantuono

Alonso: The first time I spoke to Mastantuono , I was struck by his personality. He was 17 at the time and very confident. He wasn't afraid of taking the step to come to Real Madrid . Since he arrived, his maturity and quality have been evident. You can see he's going to integrate quickly, both in the dynamics of the game and in the locker room.

Q: Has the expected level been reached?

Alonso: We're taking steps. It's difficult to measure what level; there's no thermometer to determine, but we're going to take steps. We certainly still have a few more to go, but we've already introduced the main ideas and fundamental ideas during the Club World Cup , and now in these two weeks we've emphasized them. From there, we'll continue along the path. The feeling is good.

Q: Are you considering any exits?

Alonso: I count on everyone here. I want them to be at 100 percent, we need that. We need the necessary attitude and energy, and I count on everyone.

Q: Competition in the positions

Alonso: I'm clear that it's a very good competition and I really like that in each position we have two players who can play, who want to show they deserve the place. Then I'll have to decide. Sometimes I'll have to distribute, but I think we have many doubled positions. At right back we have two players: Carva, who has already trained a lot more, who is much closer to his level and Trent, who comes from Liverpool and is very good for the level of the squad. We have a lot of games and we need that level.

Q: The match schedule:

Alonso: As you say, it's now set in stone. Our request was above all for the players' health, to respect their time after such a long season, and to have a little more preparation, and it would have been nice to receive that support. In the end, it wasn't possible. We have two weeks left, and there's no more excuses. The team can compete tomorrow; we're going to try. I'm convinced it will be like that because often, desire and heart are much stronger than legs. Tomorrow we're looking forward to getting started, to getting back to the stadium, and for the fans to enjoy it.

Q: The League match in Miami

Alonso: I agree with the club's statement . At the start of the competition, we all knew the rules we were playing under, and if the rules are changed, it must be by unanimous agreement of all participants. Right now, it's not possible, and all League participants should have been consulted earlier.

Q: Consistency across all lines

Alonso: It's a matter of all the lines being aware. Obviously, it's important that the forwards don't get caught up in the turns; not just those names but everyone who's going to play in those positions. But in the same way that when we attack, the defensive line pushes. We want to function as a team and for everyone to be participating and experiencing what's happening in each play. That's going to help us improve all the distances, both when we have to defend and when we have to attack. If we're attacking very far away from each other, then the turns tend to be more difficult or with greater distances. Today, it's very important to be aware of that, and at the World Cup , we took a step forward. It's something we're very aware of and continue to work on.

Q: Promise to the fans

Alonso: I'm more of a doer than a sayer. Promising before doing doesn't usually work in football. We're working hard and the fans are eager, you can feel that. We're also eager; we want to start this new project, with new players, a new coach, and bring the energy we have to the stadium. We have to deserve it, and we want to start down that path tomorrow to get where we want to be in May.

Q: The team leader

Alonso: It has to be natural, intrinsic, it has to come organically from them. We have communicative players, who are contagious and who quickly establish their place. That's very important for everything to be more connected. When there's communication, helping your teammate helps you. It's not like saying you're the leader and you have to be, it has to be natural. A leader doesn't impose himself, but rather is generated, and based on what he transmits to the rest, there can be more than one leader.

Q: On refereeing

Alonso: We're starting the season now and we'll see how things go. Hopefully we won't have to talk too much about the referees, and I don't want to talk too soon.

Q: On Rodrygo

Alonso: here are a lot of rumors this summer, but he's looking good, and I'm counting on everyone. I want everyone I count on to be feeling for the team, for the team, and I want him to be at 100%, and that's what worries me and preoccupies me right now.

Q: On Mastantuono's contribution

Alonso: Yes, he could get minutes. He'll bring quality and energy; he's committed. Defensively, he has good momentum. In the short time I've been here, I've seen that he has that Argentine spirit, a warrior, and then that he has quality. He's combative and has a spectacular left foot, both from set pieces and with the final pass; his finishing is very good, and he's young. We have to support him, but he's already at a very good level.

Q: Will Brahim get playing time?

Alonso: I've seen him well, I already knew him, how different he can be, how he understands the position, how he can create different things, how he relates well with his teammates. He's very good in short spaces, he's ambidextrous, he finishes very well. It didn't surprise me because I already knew him well, and if he's in the squad he can play tomorrow.

Q: His memories of the fans

Alonso: The memories I have were very good. I even returned to play for Bayern in a Champions League match, and the relationship was good; I felt the affection. Now the role is different, but I'm excited, motivated, and eager to feel that connection with the fans again. Time has passed, but I've always felt it very much alive. Whatever happens, whatever I feel, happens, but I'm happy to be back.

