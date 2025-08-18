Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid will get the 2025-26 season underway on August 19, as they take on Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite playing in the Club World Cup under new head coach Xabi Alonso, this feels like the official start of the new era under the Spanish coach.

Los Blancos managed to get to the semi-final of the competition before losing against PSG. There were some strong performances from Alonso's team during the tournament run, but a bad opening 30 minutes against the French champions resulted in defeat.

Since then, they have brought in two more signings in Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono. They join Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen as the new players looking to help wrestle back the La Liga title from Barcelona, finishing a close second to their rivals last season.

The first hurdle in that is Osasuna, who have a new head coach themselves for the 2025-26 season. Italian Alessio Lisci will have a challenging first game at the Bernabeu, and it will be a free hit. Los Rojillos have brought in Real Madrid Castilla player Víctor Muñoz and Valentin Rosier from Leganes, so it's been a quiet summer.

Osasuna finished 9th last season, just missing out on a European place. The appointment of Lisci is seen as a positive one, which hopefully takes the next step.

Los Blancos have an excellent record over their opponents, unbeaten in 23 matches, which involved 17 wins. The last time they lost to Osasuna was back in the 2010-11 season. Here are the previous five results in La Liga between the two teams.

Date Result February 15, 2025 Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid November 9, 2024 Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna March 16, 2024 Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid October 7, 2023 Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna February 18, 2023 Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs Osasuna

Real Madrid will be without several players for the game on August 19, with Jude Bellingham being the big one. It has been known for some time that the Englishman would miss the start of the season as he recovers from shoulder surgery. He is expected back in October.

Endrick will also miss the start of the season, and is expected back in September. Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger, and Flandre Mendy will also miss the game. Rudiger is serving a suspension, while Camavunga is hoping to be back for the Real Oviedo game.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Date

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Osasuna

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN2, TSN+.

United Kingdom: La Liga TV (via Premier Sports and Amazon Prime Video)

