Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash

The new La Liga season is underway, with Xabi Alonso's first league match against Osasuna in front of the home crowd. It will be the first game at the Santiago Bernabeu as the Real Madrid head coach, and he has plenty of decisions to be made regarding the starting lineup.

The following players are not in contention to play: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy are all injured. Antonio Rudiger is also unavailable through suspension.

The four new signings will be hopeful of starting the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen have already made their competitive debuts in the Club World Cup. Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono will be hoping they can see the field, with the latter likely being a substitute if he makes the bench.

Alonso has tried a few different systems over the summer, but could this be how he lines up his side for the game on August 19 against Osasuna?

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-3-3)

IMAGO / Eibner Europa

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian shot-stopper signed a two-year contract at the club until 2027, and will continue as the No. 1 in the 2025-26 season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Trent will rotate with the returning Dani Carvajal throughout the season, but the feeling is the Englishman is favoured more by Xabi Alonso.

CB: Eder Militao - The Brazilian returned from a long injury lay-off during the summer, and has impressed in the two pre-season games. With Antonio Rudiger suspended, he will start, but would likely have started regardless.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Huijsen is another new signing, and started every game he was available for at the Club World Cup. The young Spaniard is a guarantee to start most of the season.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - Fran Garcia performed well during the summer and could push for a start. However, Carreras is seen as the future left-back and should make his competitive debut.

CM: Fede Valverde - The Uruguayan has been an ever-present for the team, and if fit, he is one of the first names on the team sheet. Likely to captain the side if Carvajal does not start.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The midfielder has been another top performer since Alonso came in after a below-par 2024-25 season. Will start in his preferred midfield spot.

CM: Arda Guler - A new position for Arda Guler this season, as he is set to be the new creative central midfielder, similar to the Luka Modric position.

RW: Brahim Diaz - It will be Rodrygo or Brahim Diaz, but with the latter starting in the final pre-season game, Alonso could side with the Moroccan who played well in the game.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian is yet to sign a new contract, and some of the fan base have criticised his performances. Vini Jr. hopes a team he has a good scoring record against will kick off his turn.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - The La Liga top scorer from last season, Mbappe, will hope to continue that form heading into this season. The Frenchman scored twice in the previous pre-season friendly in Austria.

