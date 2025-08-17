Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Konate, Saliba & More - August 17, 2025

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the Brazilian pair, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, about possible transfers out of Real Madrid. Los Blancos are said to have opened contract talks with one of their star players, looking to tie him down at the club.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid have reportedly opened contract talks with forward Vinicius Jr. again. Despite significant interest from Saudi Pro League teams, Los Blancos have not abandoned discussions and look to agree on a deal soon. The Brazilian's agent is said to have been spotted at the Madrid training ground. - Defensa Central

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with one year left on his contract. Real Madrid are said to be ready to offer $35 million (€30 million) for Konate this summer - plus another $6 million (€5 million) in bonuses to beat Barcelona and Chelsea to his signature if the Frenchman gives the okay for a move. - Defensa Central

Manchester City's main target is Real Madrid forward Rodrygo if Savinho leaves the club. City's Brazilian talent is rumoured to be moving to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but nothing concrete has been discussed. If he does depart, Pep Guardiola will step up the pursuit of Los Blancos' own Brazilian Rodrygo. - Fabrizio Romano

The London club has knocked back Real Madrid's sensational swap deal for Arsenal center-back William Saliba. Head coach Mikel Arteta has said the Frenchman is happy to stay in North London, with Los Blancos ready to offer Rodrygo as part of a deal. - SPORT

Portuguese side Benfica have reached out to Real Madrid regarding a possible loan of forward Brahim Diaz. The versatile player does not look to be available, with Xabi Alonso seeing him as an essential part of the squad. - Mundo Deportivo

