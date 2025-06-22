Real Madrid vs Pachuca: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for Club World Cup Match

Real Madrid are set to face Mexican side Pachuca in their second FIFA Club World Cup group stage game at the Bank of America Stadium on June 22. In their opening game, the Merengues were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Saudi giant Al-Hilal.

Xabi Alonso and his players will to bounce back from the disappointing result and secure a crucial win against Pachuca. For this game, Los Blancos will have to do without Kylian Mbappé once again as the French superstar is recovering from an acute case of gastroenteritis.

For his second game in charge of the team, Xabi Alonso made only one change in his starting lineup with Arda Guler starting in midfield while Rodrygo starts on the bench.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Pachuca:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

35. Asencio

24. Huijsen

20. Fran Garcia

14. Tchouaméni

15. Arda Guler

5. Bellingham

8. Valverde

7. Vini Jr.

30. Gonzalo

