Real Madrid vs Pachuca: Official Squad Announced For Club World Cup Game

Real Madrid will face Mexican side Pachuca, knowing that anything but a win will put their tournament lives in jeopardy. Los Blancos drew 1-1 in the opening game against Al-Hilal, while Pachuca lost 2-1 to RB Salzburg.

Head coach Xabi Alonso will be without his central striker for the second game. Kylian Mbappe was hospitalized with a severe case of acute gastroenteritis. The Frenchman is back with the team and recovering, but the game came too quickly for a return. The hope is he will be ready for the third group game.

Center-back Antonio Rudiger could be pushing for a start, with new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially being rotated. The game is expected to be played in severe heat once again, so changes could be made.

Real Madrid Squad vs Pachuca:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran González.

Defenders: Trent, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Youssef, Jacobo, Asencio, Fortea and Diego Aguado.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos, Chema, Víctor Muñoz and Mario Martín.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Brahim and Gonzalo.

