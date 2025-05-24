Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced for La Liga Clash

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in the final La Liga game of the season.

Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, the final La Liga game of the season. It is also the final time Carlo Ancelotti will be on the sideline as he departs to take charge of the Brazil national team.

Ancelotti has picked his final Los Blancos starting lineup, and Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez both start. The pair will surely be substituted off during the game to a standing ovation as the club legends leave after the Club World Cup.

Jude Bellingham is out due to a suspension, but Vinicius Jr is back after missing the last two games, but starts on the bench. Brahim Diaz starts up front in place of the injured Endrick.

Real Madrid Starting XI vs Real Sociedad: 

13. Lunin

17. Vazquez

14. Tchouaméni

35. Asencio

20. Fran Garcia

10. Modric

8. Valverde

19. Ceballos

15. Guler

9. Mbappe

21. Diaz

