Real Madrid's Stance on Man City's Rodri Revealed as Luka Modric Exits
Real Madrid are saying goodbye to a mainstay in their midfield for a second straight year as Luka Modric will depart the club once the 2024-25 season ends this weekend. The 39-year-old joins Toni Kroos as the German left the Spanish side last year and signifies the end of an era.
With Modric and Kroos gone, the question now is, how will Los Blancos replace these two legends long term. With the summer transfer window on the horizon, many names will be linked to the Spanish side, but they already have one player at the top of their wishlist.
On Friday, Diario AS reported that Manchester City midfielder Rodri is the player that the Real Madrid brass want.
The Spanish outlet claims that Real Madrid’s hopes for the 2024 UEFA Euro winner have been dampened by a serious injury, a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee. Still, the club remains very interested in bringing him in.
AS adds that Real Madrid plan to sign a central midfield leader after the Club World Cup, and Rodrigo is among the names being considered. The club intends to assess the situation carefully before making a decision. His possible involvement in the Nations League Final Four is a sign that the option remains open, per the report.
Rodri is under contract with Manchester City until 2027; any potential move would require complex negotiations with the English club. Should a transfer to the Spanish capital occur this summer, the player might need to play a role.
