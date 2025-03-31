Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Predicted Lineup for Copa Del Rey Clash
Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg of their Copa Del Rey semifinal on April 1st.
Over the weekend, Carlo Ancelotti's side edged past Leganés 3-2 at home. Los Blancos are sitting second in the La Liga table with 63 points, three points behind their rivals Barcelona.
For this game, the Italian coach will not be able to count on Thibault Courtois again, after his injury sustained during the international break with his national team.
Here is how Real Madrid could line up on Saturday against Real Sociedad :
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-3-3)
GK: Andriy Lunin - With Courtois sidelined, the Ukraine international shot-stopper is the number one choice.
RB: Lucas Vasquez - He is the first choice at this position at the moment, therefore he should start this crucial game for Madrid.
CB: Raul Asencio - Asencio will certainly start alongside Alaba in Los Blancos' backline as Rudiger should be rested at the start of this game.
CB: David Alaba - After his return from injury, the Austria international did not receive many minutes on the pitch from his coach, looking to preserve him. Nonetheless, he should start this game alongside Asencio in Madrid's backline.
LB: Fran Garcia - With Mendy injured, the Spanish left-back will start this game, unless Ancelotti protects him as he is just returning from an injury.
CDM: Eduardo Camavinga - The French international should start the game, though he could see Tchouaméni be preferred by his coach.
CM: Fede Valverde - Valverde is arguably Madrid's best player this season. He should start at his usual midfielder position for this game.
CM: Jude Bellingham- The English star is very important in Madrid's system, efficiently linking his team's offensive players to the rest of the team.
RW: Brahim Diaz - Though Rodrygo is a solid option to start this game, Ancelotti will certainly bring the Brazilian in the second half of the game, as Brahim will start.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - After starting Los Blancos' last game on the bench, the Brazil international should start this game as his side aim to clinch their spot for the final of the competition.
ST: Mbappé - The French superstar should start this important game. However, his coach might give Endrick another rare chance to shine after scoring the winning goal in the first leg.
