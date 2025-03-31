Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Odds And Prediction For Copa del Rey Semifinal
Real Madrid are set to play Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg on Tuesday, April 1. Los Blancos won the first leg away from home 1-0. It is their tie to lose in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are coming off a 3-2 home win against Leganes in their previous outing. As for Sociedad, they defeated Real Valladolid 2-1 in their last game. With a spot in the Copa del Rey final on the line, neither side will leave an inch in the match.
Let's have a look at the betting odds and prediction for the match.
Odds via Draftkings
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad moneyline
Real Madrid: -270
Draw: +425
Real Sociedad: +650
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad total goals
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -245, Under +180)
Real Sociedad: 1.5 (Over +320, Under -475)
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad both teams to score
Yes: -115
No: -110
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad double chance
Real Madrid or tie: -1100
Real Madrid or Real Sociedad: -650
Real Sociedad or tie: +215
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction:
Real Madrid already have the upper hand in the semifinal and are leading 1-0 on aggregate. It's their tie to lose at this point. Carlo Ancelotti's side are much more experienced in big knockout games like these than Sociedad.
Los Blancos are also on a two game winning streak at the moment and they certainly have the ability to dig deep and get the job done when they want.
As for Real Sociedad, they don't have the quality that Ancelotti's side have. However, the Basque club showed in the first leg that they won't be a walk in the park even for the mighty Real Madrid.
That said, it's hard to see Real Madrid squander their advantage. Instead, they'd look to put on a more commanding display in the second leg and ensure their slot in the cup final.
Winner: Real Madrid
