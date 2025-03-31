Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Odds And Prediction For Copa del Rey Semifinal

Betting odds and prediction for the Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid are set to play Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg on Tuesday, April 1. Los Blancos won the first leg away from home 1-0. It is their tie to lose in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are coming off a 3-2 home win against Leganes in their previous outing. As for Sociedad, they defeated Real Valladolid 2-1 in their last game. With a spot in the Copa del Rey final on the line, neither side will leave an inch in the match.

Let's have a look at the betting odds and prediction for the match.

Odds via Draftkings

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad moneyline

Real Madrid: -270

Draw: +425

Real Sociedad: +650

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad total goals

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -245, Under +180)

Real Sociedad: 1.5 (Over +320, Under -475)

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad both teams to score

Yes: -115

No: -110

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad double chance

Real Madrid or tie: -1100

Real Madrid or Real Sociedad: -650

Real Sociedad or tie: +215

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction:

Real Madrid already have the upper hand in the semifinal and are leading 1-0 on aggregate. It's their tie to lose at this point. Carlo Ancelotti's side are much more experienced in big knockout games like these than Sociedad.

Los Blancos are also on a two game winning streak at the moment and they certainly have the ability to dig deep and get the job done when they want.

As for Real Sociedad, they don't have the quality that Ancelotti's side have. However, the Basque club showed in the first leg that they won't be a walk in the park even for the mighty Real Madrid.

That said, it's hard to see Real Madrid squander their advantage. Instead, they'd look to put on a more commanding display in the second leg and ensure their slot in the cup final.

Winner: Real Madrid

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Official Squad Announced For Copa Del Rey Clash

Carlo Ancelotti Reveals How Kylian Mbappe Can Reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s Level at Real Madrid

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad In The Copa Del Rey

Spanish Journalist Rubbishes Claims Of Real Madrid Interest In Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/News