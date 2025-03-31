Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad In The Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid are set to play Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on April 1. Los Blancos edged out the first leg 1-0 away from home. However, there's still all to play for in the second leg.
With a spot in the final at stake, both sides are expected to give it their all, making for an enticing showdown.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the second leg. Read on to know what he had to say (via Real Madrid).
Q: Team news
Ancelotti: We're in good shape, team morale is positive and we're in form. We've got the South American lads back after the international break, we're eager to make another final. We've gone well in the cup in recent years and we'd love to see a repeat.
Q: On the chance to become the first Real Madrid coach to win three Copa del Rey titles
Ancelotti: Becoming the first Real Madrid coach to win three Copas does motivate me, but being so close to a final motivates me, the players and the club. Playing a final in any competition is a great achievement. We're very close and we're further motivated by the support of our home fans and the narrow lead we took in the first leg.
Q: On the calendar compared to his time as a player
Ancelotti: Of course, the load was nowhere near as great. It's another kind of football. There are other elements too: the way games are prepared for, the load in terms of injuries. We have to manage all of that and hope that one day, we will get longer for players to recover and prepare better for games. We have to hang in there because it's going to be a very demanding season. We've managed it well so far, considering the problems and the more serious injuries we've had, which we won't recover from until the end.
Q: On managing the players
Ancelotti: We have a fairly minimal coaching staff. I have two assistants, a group of analysts and the goalkeeping coach. The biggest problem with the calendar is not having enough time to prepare for games. Our time on the training pitches is reduced and we have to resort to videos. We don't need to expand the coaching staff because we have no time to work on the pitch. We could add to it in order to do more specific work with the younger lads.
Q: On schedule until the Copa del Rey final
Ancelotti: I've looked at it and I haven't thought about it too much because I don't know whether we'll be in the final. Playing a day before or after doesn't matter too much. The most important thing is having that three-day minimum rest period.
Q: On goalkeeper choice for the final
Ancelotti: We'll have to see if we get there. Lunin or Courtois could both play and if they're both injured, Fran González will take over. If we don't make the final, none of them will play.
Q: On Endrick
Ancelotti: I don't think he's concerned. He's happy, working hard and he looks motivated. I'm thrilled with him. I'll give him minutes wherever I can because he's always made the most of them and of course he might get a chance tomorrow because he's done a great job in the Copa del Rey. He's not lacking anything, it's a case of competition. That means there are immensely talented players in competition with him. History shows than many players who are in the starting line-up have spent time sat on the bench - that's to be expected at this club, as was the case with Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Camavinga.
Q: On left-back choice
Ancelotti: Fran García is playing a lot and contributing well. Mendy is trying to get back for the Arsenal game, as is Ceballos.
Q: On Kylian Mbappe matching Cristiano Ronaldo's first season tally
Ancelotti: It's tough to compare different players. I hope and really wish for him that he's able to achieve what Cristiano Ronaldo did at Real Madrid. He's in with a chance of doing so and that means he'll become a Real Madrid legend as Cristiano Ronaldo has.
Q: Is comparison with Barcelona frustrating
Ancelotti: It doesn't annoy me because everyone is entitled to their opinion in football. Some like possession, others a more defensive approach, high press or low block... There are several facets and everyone has an opinion about what they like. Madrid plays a different style of football with immense quality. I love how Madrid play, and Barcelona as well, that intensity. It's hard to compare because they're different styles and it depends on the attributes of the players you have. It's almost impossible to compare. You can say Barcelona play great football and Madrid's is terrible, and the other way around too. We've been playing very well for three years, though we might have seasons with more or less balance, and the system alters slightly as the players change. That's why it's impossible to keep a specific style for a number of years. Anyone who tries to have exactly the same identity always ends up faltering.
Q: On David Alaba
Ancelotti: He's doing really well. He played for his country and loading him with games every two or three days might be a risk. He's got a better chance tomorrow because he didn't start against Leganés and the guys who didn't play will be in contention tomorrow.
Q: On narrow margin wins
Ancelotti: The games are hard-fought, even more so towards the end of the season. We're effective up top and perhaps a little less solid at the back than we were last year. We've had big injuries in defence and that's meant we've lost a little solidity. I speak to the players all the time to ensure they're motivated and focused on every game, but it's almost impossible. The fact the calendar is so draining makes it even more difficult. We've done a pretty good job and there are games in which we've shown lower concentration levels, but every player is different from a mental perspective.
Q: On refereeing against Leganes
Ancelotti: Since Madrid issued the statement, we've had three games that have cost us several points. Leganés can complain about debatable situations, as can we. I have nothing more to add.
Q: On Enzo Alves
Ancelotti: He looked great. He didn't play for long but he made the difference when he came on. I don't know him too well but I remember when I took photos with Marcelo's son and Xabi Alonso's son at the final in 2014. That's a lovely memory and it'd be fantastic to take that same photo again now. He played really well, he's a clever forward with a great future. He's doing a great job at youth level and the club is very excited by him. If he gets to his dad's levels, we've hit the jackpot.
