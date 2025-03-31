Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 1st.
Los Blancos hold a one-goal lead following their 1-0 victory in the first leg thanks to a goal from Endrick on February 26. They will now play for a chance to add another trophy to their tally.
In their last game, Carlo Ancelotti's team edged past Leganés 3-2, thanks to a Kylian Mbappé brace and a goal from Bellingham on Matchday 29 of La Liga at the Santiago Bernabéu. They are sitting second in the table with 63 points, three points behind their rivals, Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Real Sociedad defeated relegation-threatened Real Valladolid 2-1 over the weekend and climbed to 10th place in the league table, nine points behind the European spots.
Additionally, Real Madrid have won four of their last five games against Sociedad, with the remaining game ending in a loss for Los Blancos.
Date (Competition)
Result
February 26 (Copa Del Rey)
Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid
September 14 (La Liga)
Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid
April 26 (La Liga)
Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid
September 17 (La Liga)
Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad
May 2 (La Liga)
Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Real Sociedad
After missing their victory against Leganés over the weekend, goalkeeper Thibault Courtois is still unavailable for the Copa del Rey semi-final. He is still recovering from a knock sustained while he was on international duty.
Additionally, Ferland Mendy is still injured and might make a comeback in time for the Arsenal games, as suggested by the Italian coach in a press conference earlier. Also, Carlo Ancelotti will have a full-strength squad to pick from, barring the long-term injured players.
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Date
Date: Tuesday, April 1st, 2025
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:30 pm EST (12:30 pm PST, 9:30 pm local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
United States: ESPN +
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN +
