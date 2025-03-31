Carlo Ancelotti Reveals How Kylian Mbappe Can Reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s Level at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe recently matched Cristiano Ronaldo's first-season goal tally at Real Madrid. The Frenchman has so far scored 33 goals in 45 appearances for the club. Ronaldo scored the same in 35 appearances in his first season.
Mbappe has often been likened to Ronaldo for his style of play and he is proving his worth with the consistent numbers since the free summer transfer to PSG.
However, it'd take years for Mbappe to reach what Ronaldo achieved for Los Merengues. Carlo Ancelotti has now offered a piece of advice to the Frenchman about how to do so.
He reckons Cristiano Ronaldo's impact went beyond the goals he scored. Speaking to the media ahead of the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid):
It's tough to compare different players. I hope and really wish for him that he's able to achieve what Cristiano Ronaldo did at Real Madrid. He's in with a chance of doing so and that means he'll become a Real Madrid legend as Cristiano Ronaldo has.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored an astounding 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos and also had 131 assists. To reach those numbers, Kylian Mbappe needs to continue producing for almost a decade. Mbappe, however, is only 26, and one could argue that his athletic prime is yet to come.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, are set to take the field on April 1 next. They play Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg after winning the first leg 1-0.
