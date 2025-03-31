Man City To Rival Real Madrid For Arsenal Defender This Summer (Report)
Real Madrid is expected to sign at least one central defender during the summer transfer window, and Arsenal's William Saliba is thought to be one of the most notable options.
Various reports have linked Los Blancos with the French star, who has cemented himself as one of the best central defenders in the world.
According to a report from Defensa Central in Spain, Los Blancos will have to compete with Premier League side Manchester City if they are to bring Saliba to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
MORE: Mikel Arteta Provides Saka Injury Update Ahead Of Arsenal and Real Madrid's UCL Clash
Arsenal has no intention of losing Saliba and will do all it can to get the 24-year-old to commit his future to the club.
The report claims that Manchester City is concerned about its lack of defensive solidity this season, and the club is ready to spend big on a player that could solve the issue.
Man City could have a clearer run at Saliba if Real Madrid decides to make a move for Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, with the Spanish international seeming to be a genuine target for Real Madrid.
Given the emergence of Raul Asencio and the eventual return to fitness of Eder Militao and David Alaba, it seems unlikely that Real Madrid would move for Saliba and Huijsen.
