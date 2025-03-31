Real Madrid CF ON SI

Man City To Rival Real Madrid For Arsenal Defender This Summer (Report)

There could be a big chase for the Frenchman.

Euan Burns

Real Madrid is expected to sign at least one central defender during the summer transfer window, and Arsenal's William Saliba is thought to be one of the most notable options.

Various reports have linked Los Blancos with the French star, who has cemented himself as one of the best central defenders in the world.

William Saliba showers praise on Real Madrid superstar
According to a report from Defensa Central in Spain, Los Blancos will have to compete with Premier League side Manchester City if they are to bring Saliba to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal has no intention of losing Saliba and will do all it can to get the 24-year-old to commit his future to the club.

Arsenal defender William Saliba
The report claims that Manchester City is concerned about its lack of defensive solidity this season, and the club is ready to spend big on a player that could solve the issue.

Man City could have a clearer run at Saliba if Real Madrid decides to make a move for Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, with the Spanish international seeming to be a genuine target for Real Madrid.

Dean Huijsen has been linked with Real Madrid
Given the emergence of Raul Asencio and the eventual return to fitness of Eder Militao and David Alaba, it seems unlikely that Real Madrid would move for Saliba and Huijsen.

Published
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

