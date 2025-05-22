Luka Modric Announces His Departure from Real Madrid
Real Madrid legend Luka Modric announced his departure from the club on May 22 after playing in the Spanish capital for 13 years. The midfielder was a pivotal player in those years, which were filled with many successes on the European scene and domestically.
The Croatian wizard published a long letter to the fans as he is set to bid farewell to the club. Though he will play in the FIFA Club World Cup with Los Merengues this summer.
After 590 games, 28 trophies lifted, including six Champions League and a Ballon d'Or received in 2018, the 39-year-old midfielder is set to play his last match at the Santiago Bernabéu which will be this Saturday as Los Blancos are set to face Real Sociedad on the final Matchday of La Liga. Real Madrid will hold a special celebration for the player ahead of the game as he leaves the club as one of the most decorated player in the history of the club.
Following Toni Kroos' departure last season, it is now Modric, the last remaining member of Real Madrid's legendary midfield trio, who bids farewell to the club as Florentino Perez and his club prepare to enter a new era with Xabi Alonso at the helm of the project.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Athletic Club Called Out Over Barcelona Snub Amid Real Madrid-Nico Williams Rumor
Real Madrid Star Set to Miss Final Game Under Carlo Ancelotti, Possibly Club World Cup
Real Madrid Watching Chelsea and Liverpool Midfielders Ahead of Summer Window