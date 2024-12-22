Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Confirmed Starting Lineup As Brahim Diaz Starts In Place Of Suspended Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid looks to sign off the 2024 year with a win over a dangerous Sevilla team struggling for consistency this season. Atletico Madrid extended their lead at the top of the table to four points with a big win over Barcelona last night, so a win is crucial.
Carlo Ancelotti has had to select a starting lineup without Vinicius Jr., who was suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Rayo Vallecano.
Real Madrid starting eleven:
1. Courtois
17. Lucas V.
14. Tchouameni
22. Rüdiger
6. Camavinga
8. Valverde
19. Ceballos
21. Brahim
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
9. Mbappé.
Ferland Mendy Returns to the Bench After Injury
Carlo Ancelotti is starting to get players back from injury, with left-back Ferland Mendy the latest to return from a layoff.
The Frenchman missed the last three games after picking up an injury against Girona and made the bench for today's game, with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga set to play left-back.
Real Madrid looks to have David Alaba close to returning, with this game coming a little too quickly. When the team returns in January, he should feature for the club after 12 months on the sidelines.
