Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Official Matchday Squad Announced With Vinicius Jr Out
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced his final squad for the calendar year as Los Blancos welcomed Sevilla to Santiago Bernabeu.
The only player who doesn't make the squad is a vital one, with Vinicius Jr. being a forced change due to suspension. The Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Rayo Vallecano, resulting in a one-game suspension.
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Lucas Vazquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Rudiger, Asencio, and Ferland Mendy.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Arda Guler, and Ceballos.
Forwards: Mbappe, Rodrygo, Endrick, and Brahim
Carlo Ancelotti Starting to Get Players Back from Injury
It's been a while since Ancelotti hasn't needed to make several changes to the squad, and the good news is that injured players are starting to recover.
Left-back Ferland Mendy has also returned to team training and makes the matchday squad after missing the last several games.
Defender David Alaba has resumed team training, and his return to the match squad looks close.
Dani Carvajal and Eder Miltao are out for the season, but Carvajal has started light work at the training camp, which is great to see.
Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Preview: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid vs Sevilla: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Kylian Mbappe Gives Special Christmas Gifts To Real Madrid Teammates
Former Real Madrid Star Claims It Would Be "Practically Impossible" For Los Blancos To Replace Carlo Ancelotti