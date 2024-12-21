Real Madrid vs Sevilla Preview: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will wrap up a successful 2024 with a La Liga game against Sevilla this weekend at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos will host Garcia Pimienta's team after clinching the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday in Qatar. Real Madrid defeated Mexico's Pachuca 3-0, with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr all finding the net.
That victory marked Real Madrid's fifth trophy of 2024, after winning the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup. Notably, the club's achievements in 2024 have equaled their best-ever haul in a single calendar year.
Their focus now shifts back to La Liga, where they currently sit third with 37 points, just one point behind Atletico Madrid in second and Barcelona in first.
Last time out in the league, Real Madrid drew 3-3 away at Rayo Vallecano and missed the chance to overtake Barcelona at the top of the table after the leaders suffered a surprising home defeat to Leganes.
Meanwhile, Sevilla, currently placed 11th in La Liga with 22 points, face Real Madrid on the back of a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo last weekend. A win against Los Blancos could take the seven-time UEFA Europa League winners within touching distance of the top six.
It's been some time since Sevilla tasted victory against Real Madrid, with their last win coming in September 2018. That game saw Los Nervionenses defeat Los Blancos 3-0 on home soil, with Andre Silva (twice) and Wissam Ben Yedder getting on the scoresheet.
The most recent La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla was back in February, when Los Blancos picked up a 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Their previous league match in Seville took place in October 2023 and ended 1-1.
Here's a look at the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Sevilla in La Liga.
February 25, 2024
Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla
October 21, 2023
Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid
May 27, 2023
Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid
October 22, 2022
Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla
April 17, 2022
Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News vs Sevilla
Real Madrid will be without Vinicius Jr, who is serving a one-game suspension after accumulating five yellow cards in La Liga.
David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao will also miss out for Los Blancos because of ongoing injuries. However, recent absentee Ferland Mendy could return.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Sevilla
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Sevilla: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Valderde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Diaz.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Date
Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla in La Liga takes place on Sunday, December 22, 2024.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Kickoff Time
Time: 10:15 a.m. EST/7:15 a.m. PST/4:15 p.m. local time.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla in La Liga kicks off at 10:15 a.m. EST.
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Sevilla in La Liga
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
