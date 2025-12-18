Liverpool and Real Madrid Battling To Sign Marc Guehi, But Who Is Leading The Race?

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is in the final year of his contract. It appears likely he will leave in 2026, seeking a new challenge, possibly at a Champions League club.

It looked like he might leave in the summer, with Liverpool in deep negotiations with the club and the player. Guehi was willing to make the move, but it was blocked at the last moment on deadline day. Reports suggested that Palace coach Oliver Glasner said he would leave if Guehi was sold.

The Premier League champions are not the only team chasing the English international. Real Madrid are another team with Guehi on their shortlist for 2026, but can they beat the Reds to his signature?

Real Madrid May Miss Out On Marc Guehi In 2026

A report from AS revealed that Real Madrid is falling behind in the race to sign Marc Guehi. The article reads that Liverpool are ready to test Crystal Palace's resolve in January when the winter transfer window opens.

It would mean Palace receives a transfer fee for the 25-year-old rather than losing him for free after June 30, 2026. The Eagles are still in Europe and will be in the knockout stages of the Conference League in 2026. Would they want to sell their captain with a chance of a European trophy?

If they are, in fact, looking to cash in next month, Xabi Alonso will have to react fast to try to compete with Liverpool. However, the feeling is that Guehi does favor staying in England. National teammates Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold could convince him to move to Spain.

Los Blancos also have other targets, with Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano also a free agent after this season. The club has been heavily linked with his signing, and previously with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. However, the latter has seen interest collected in recent weeks.

Given the injuries in defense, it's not out of the question for Real to sign a defender in January. At the same time, they have some talented youth players who could step up. The question will come down to whether the value is right to make a deal for Guehi or others next month.

If nothing emerges in the winter window, expect Real Madrid to be very active in the summer. The team are currently in an overhaul phase, with many players nearing the end of their careers. Xabi Alonso started that process before the current season.

