Albacete’s Vallejo Reveals Ideal Copa del Rey Opponent Between Barcelona and Former Club Real Madrid

The Round of 32 games in the Copa del Rey took place from December 16 to December 18. Real Madrid booked their place in the next round with a 3-2 win over third-tier Talavera. It was close in the end, but Los Blancos avoided an upset.

Although Xabi Alonso's team avoided losing to lower league opponents, others were not so lucky. Four La Liga teams crashed out on the first two game days, including Celta Vigo. Os Celestes, who had recently beaten Real Madrid in the league, lost on penalties to Segunda División side Albacete.

A former Los Blancos player scored the equalizer in the 90+4 minute to take the game to extra time. Center-back Jesús Vallejo headed home and later scored a penalty in the shoot-out. After the game, he was asked who he would like in the Round of 16.

Jesús Vallejo Chooses Former Team As Dream Opponent

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Speaking to Tiempo de Juego, Jesús Vallejo was asked the big question. Who would he like his current side, Albacete, to face in the next round of the Copa del Rey? He was given the options of Barcelona or his former team, Real Madrid. he chose the team where he had spent the previous 10 seasons.

"Do I prefer Barça or Real Madrid in the round of 16? Real Madrid. An Albacete vs Real Madrid match at Belmonte would be really cool." Jesús Vallejo

The goal against Celta Vigo was his first of the season for his new club. It couldn't have come at a better time. The thought of facing his old team excites him. He and his teammates will need to wait for a few weeks to find out who they will face. The draw takes place on Wednesday, January 7, with the game taking place on either January 13, 14, or 15.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

During his time in Madrid, Vallejo struggled to break into the team. The Spaniard was loaned to several clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers in England. Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, and Spanish sides Real Zaragoza and Granada.

Despite that, he never once grumbled about the situation and was professional. When he was able to leave on a free transfer this past summer, Albacete snapped him up, and he has become a leader for the team.

At 28, he still has many years of football left and could end up back in La Liga one day. For now, he is happy at El Queso Mecánico and hopes they can advance further in the Copa del Rey.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Transcript: Xabi Alonso Not Satisfied After Real Madrid's Copa Del Rey Win vs Talavera

Talavera 2-3 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights As Mbappe Draws Closer To Record

Real Madrid Player Named In FIFA Team Of The Year

Kylian Mbappe Wins Lawsuit Against Former Club