Real Madrid vs Valencia: Odds And Prediction For La Liga Clash

Odds and prediction for the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Valencia.

Apratim Banerjee

Real Madrid are set to play Valencia in a La Liga home clash on April 5. Los Blancos are currently second in the table. They have 63 points from 29 matches, three points less than league leaders Barcelona.

Struggling Valencia are 15th with 31 points from 29 games. Carlo Ancelotti's side are looking keep up their bid to retain the La Liga title.

As for Valencia, they're looking to avoid the relegation battle. Yet another defeat could worsen their position in the table. Let's have a look at the betting odds and prediction ahead of the crucial game (odds via Draftkings).

Real Madrid vs Valencia odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -350

Draw: +426

Valencia: +750

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -1800

Tie or Valencia: +265

Real Madrid or Valencia: -750

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -295, Under +190)

Valencia: 1.5 (Over +330, Under -600).

Both teams to score:

Yes: -115

No: -110

Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction:

Real Madrid have won four out of their last five matches. Carlo Ancelotti's team's defense has been leaking goals, but the attack has made up for it with all the attackers, especially Kylian Mbappe, in good form.

Valencia, meanwhile, have drawn two, won two, and lost one of their last five matches. The Mestalla club are nowhere near their best form at this moment.

Los Blancos might concede a goal or two. However, they can also be expected to find the back of the net. Real Madrid should be able to walk away with a comfortable home win from the game.

Winner: Real Madrid

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

