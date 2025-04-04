Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid have the chance to go level on points with Barcelona with a win over Valencia on April 5, with the Catalan side playing later against Real Betis.
Los Blancos are in good form in La Liga, winning their three previous games. They also booked their spot in the Copa del Rey final after beating Real Sociedad 5-4 on aggregate. Madrid needed an extra-time goal from center-back Antonio Rudiger and will now meet Barcelona in the final.
Valencia was stuck in the relegation places the last time the two sides met. They have since escaped the danger zone under head coach Carlos Corberan, appointed in December 2024. However, Los Che are only four points from safety.
Since the beginning of February, they have lost just once in eight league games, a 3-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid. They have won four games in that stretch, including wins over Celta Vigo and Mallorca.
In the reverse fixture at the Mestalla, Los Blancos needed two late goals with a 90+6' minute strike from Jude Bellingham to earn a 2-1 win. It looked bleak for Real, who were reduced to 10 men when Vinicius Jr. was sent off.
Date
Result
January 3, 2025
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
March 2, 2024
Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid
November 11, 2023
Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia
May 21, 2023
Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
February 2, 2023
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia
Real Madrid Team News vs Valencia
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian has a muscle injury, and the medical team is considering an injection so he can play through the pain. No.1 Thibaut Courtois has already been ruled out, so they may have to look to 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez to start.
Los Blancos continue to be without Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy, who both hope to return against Arsenal in the Champions League on April 8.
Real Madrid vs Valencia Date
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Real Madrid vs Valencia Kick-Off Time
Time: 10:15 a.m. EST (7:15 p.m. PST, 4:15 p.m. local time, 3:15 p.m. GMT)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Valencia
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
