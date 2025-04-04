Arsenal Goalkeeper David Raya Defiant Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash In The Champions League
Arsenal and Real Madrid are ready to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with the first leg taking place at The Emirates on April 8. Los Blancos have a star-studded attack with Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo in the team.
David Raya will be Arsenal's last line of defense, and his performance could turn out to be crucial. The Spaniard is ready to face the La Liga giants in a mega game.
Arsenal have a Premier League away game against Everton first on April 5. Raya remains focused on that match but claims the team will make it difficult for the defending European champions in the UCL.
Speaking to the club's official media ahead of the match, Raya said:
We know what we have to do, we know what's coming and of course first is Everton and then we'll focus on Madrid but of course it's a big, big game for everybody and we're ready to go, we're ready to make it so difficult for them and we're just ready to get the win at home especially and play a good part in the Champions League.- David Raya
Real Madrid are the most successful club in the competition's history with 15 titles under their belt. Arsenal, however, have shown good form in the UCL this season. They finished third in the league format with 19 points from eight matches.
The Gunners battered PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16 of the competition. The two sides are set for a blockbuster last-eight showdown.
