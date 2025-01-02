Real Madrid vs Valencia: Official Matchday Squad Announced With Near Full Roster Healthy For Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid will play Valencia at the Mestalla on January 3, a little earlier than other Spanish teams in 2025, as the game has been rescheduled.
The nearly two-week break has allowed players to rest, resulting in Carlo Ancelotti having an almost full squad to choose from. Los Blancos returned to training on December 30, with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, both with long-term injuries, missing. David Alaba is close to a return, but the game is coming a little too soon.
Ancelotti has picked a strong squad to face 19th-placed Valencia. With three points, they can move to the top of the league table, having played one more game than rivals Atletico Madrid.
Matchday Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran González
Defenders: Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Asencio.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vinicius Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
David Alaba Close To Return With Ancelotti Set To Rotate Defense
The return of veteran defender David Alaba after a long injury layoff is great news for Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti.
The Austrian national team captain has been absent with a bad knee injury for over 12 months. However, Alaba has been training with the first team since mid-December and is expected to return around January 20.
In his press conference, Carlo Ancelotti announced that he would rotate more now that he had a bigger squad to select from, especially on defense.
